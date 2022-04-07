Developer seeks views on radical plan to demolish Rugby Central shopping centre and build new blocks

How the development could look - a view looking up North Street.

The two new blocks would comprise 210 flats, with space underneath for retail use.

To make room for the plan, the northern wing of Rugby Central – formerly the Clock Towers – would be demolished.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A central walkway would be formed between the two new blocks, with the developer stating: “The space will have a welcoming feel with benches and seating to allow people a stop and rest, increasing opportunities for socialising and local events.”

An outline of the plan - showing North Street to the right. The two blocks stretch back, with the open area in the centre.

The flats would all be ‘car free’ – with the developer stating it will discourage car use and push for residents to rely on public transport, walking and cycling – though the plan states there would be scope to secure spaces in the existing Rugby Central car park under some sort of permit scheme.

Though it is clear the buildings would present a big change from the two-storey row presently on North Street, they state the use of differing shades of brickwork – and aeronautical-inspired fretboards – mean the development would not be a break from the character of the area.

Residents are currently encouraged to visit the website and give their views – and they have until April 14 to do so.

The website states a planning application will be submitted by London-based Karenor Partners Ltd in April and, should permission be granted, construction would begin in 2023 – with expected completion date of October 2024.