'Development of this scale has never been constructed in the UK' - MP raises serious concerns about huge plan near Lutterworth

The Enderby Energy Ltd plan looks to erect a full battery energy storage system (BESS) on land at Lambcote Hill Farm, Swinford Road, Walcote.

Serious concerns have been raised over a huge development near Lutterworth the scale of which “has never been constructed in the UK”, according to a local MP.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MP Alberto Costa said the proposal was a “gross overdevelopment” of the area and one that that risked “significantly harming” the region’s character.

The Enderby Energy Ltd plan looks to erect a full battery energy storage system (BESS) on land at Lambcote Hill Farm, Swinford Road, Walcote. Outline plans have also been submitted to Harborough District Council (HDC) for a transmission substation on the land, which along with necessary infrastructure, would see the huge 82.35-hectare development span the equivalent of 115 full-size football pitches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is currently described as agricultural land, which is partly developed with two wind turbines that form part of the wider Swinford Wind Farm. If approved, the BESS element of the project will have an “operational lifetime” of 40 years, but Mr Costa, the MP for South Leicestershire, is worried, saying the proposals raise a number of “serious concerns”.

In a letter of objection written to HDC’s chief executive John Richardson, Mr Costa said that while he is supportive of renewable energy, the BESS would need “extensive infrastructure” to connect to the National Grid, and a separate planning application for the new sub-power station too. He said although consultation with the Walcote community had taken place, the potential “size and impact” of the substation was not made clear.

The MP added the BESS, combined with other “large-scale developments proposed to the south and east of Lutterworth-including Lutterworth East, a quarry, and extensive warehousing” represented a case of “gross overdevelopment that risks significantly harming the character and sustainability of the area” He also raised concerns about conflict with local plans, visual impact of the site, potential fire risks, noise pollution, highway safety, potential for road closures and infrastructure risks.

Mr Costa said fire risks were possible as battery energy storage technology was “still evolving”, with the proposal set to be one of the largest BESS sites in the UK. The battery system would also be directly connected to the National Grid and Mr Costa said this posed risks from “battery overheating” which was both a “serious environmental” concern and one of “public safety”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NatPower, acting on behalf of Enderby Energy Ltd, said 26 sites were originally identified for the development, of which 17 were initially eliminated due to being either too small or high-quality farmland, leaving nine sites to be assessed. The remaining alternative sites were excluded, the company said, “due either to proximity to sensitive receptors, being promoted for strategic minerals extraction, irregular field layout unsuitable for development, or access concerns”.

Regarding fire risk concerns, NatPower said Greenfire Solutions, which is led by former senior officers from the UK fire and rescue service, have been appointed to advise on the plans. It said the location for the site was of “sufficient” size to deliver on their proposals and with the operational wind farm was “supported through national energy policy on efficient use of land”.

A decision on the plans is due to be made by HDC on Friday, November 14.