Don't worry if you see 'smoke' over Rugby's Rounds Gardens this morning

Residents are advised not to worry if they see smoke above Rugby's Rounds Gardens this morning, February 24 - as it is just a training exercise.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said they will be conducting an exercise at Beechwood Court from 10am to 12pm, adding that the smoke will be fake.

Rounds Gardens is set to be demolished - as Biart Place has already been - after Rugby councillors decided it would be uneconomical to repair.

There appears to be no date set for the start of the this month a spokesperson for Rugby council said most residents at Rounds Gardens have already been relocated.

The decision on Rounds Gardens was made in 2019 - and there are plans to build new council homes once the blocks are demolished.