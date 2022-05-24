Heat pumps have started to make a difference in Baxterley. Photo: Google Street View

Properties at The Orchard in Baxterley, near Atherstone, have had Air Source Heat Pumps (ASHP) installed as an alternative to LPG gas boilers and electrical storage heaters.

The project has been carried out with funding from the government’s Green Homes Fund in partnership with Nottingham City Council.

Leader of North Warwickshire Borough Council, Cllr David Wright, said: “The council is committed to supporting energy efficient projects as part of our Climate Change Action Plan. These heat pumps are installed outside and designed to work in cold temperatures by extracting thermal energy from the outside air converting it into heating and hot water for the home.

"Only a small amount of electricity is required, the majority of the energy used is from a renewable source. Around 75 per cent of the energy required is generated from the outside air making it far more environmentally friendly than traditional heating systems resulting in lower overall running costs and energy bills.”

The couple living in the first home to have air source heating installed last November said: “We were happy throughout the whole process, everything was explained clearly to us prior to installation leaving us with no worries about the installation process or the workings of the new system.