Engineers investigate oil spillage in Leamington river

A barrier has been put up across the River Leam

Severn Trent is investigating an oil spillage in the river in Leamington.

Engineers were on site today (Friday) at the River Leam in Jephson Gardens with the Environment Agency to check the damage.

They were also looking in drains in Mill Road and put a barrier up across the River Leam.

Investigations show that the spillage was not caused by Severn Trent.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We were made aware of reports of a third party oil pollution in the River Leam yesterday, together with the Environment Agency we have carried out investigations to find the cause.

"Having checked the water network in a number of locations, we believe that this was caused by a third party and has no connection to any Severn Trent assets.

"We will continue to support the Environment Agency in its ongoing investigation.”