Farm near Rugby will be converted into site with nine shepherd huts and one yurt

They will be used to provide accommodation for tourists and for those working on the farm.

How the site will look

Former farmland is set to be converted into a site for nine shepherd huts and one yurt.

Sean Conway, who owns Home Farm in Cotesbach, has been granted planning permission by Harborough District Council to make the changes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He says they are needed to provide accommodation for tourists to the area, and for accommodation for those who are working at the farm site and it’s onsite equestrian business.

There will be four two-person huts, and five four-person huts, with the operation running similarly to a caravan site and accommodation rented out on a nightly basis. Each hut will include a fire pit and hot tub.