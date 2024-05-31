Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents can find out more about an organic food scheme near Radford Semele at a forthmcoming open day event.

Local, organic food scheme, Canalside Community Food, is inviting the public to come and visit their vegetable and fruit growing scheme as part of Open Farm Sunday on Sunday June 9.

Visitors will have the opportunity to look round the vegetable-growing fields and polytunnels, as well as joining a volunteer morning in the veg fields if they wish to.

Situated outside Radford Semele, Canalside grows all the produce provided in their weekly produce boxes, which come in three sizes – large, medium and small. Around 150 households in the local area subscribe to the scheme. Those who subscribe receive a share of the seasonal vegetable harvest throughout the year, with fruit alongside when in season.

The growers of the scheme lead regular volunteer mornings for the members of Canalside. This year, members of the public will also have the chance to join in with a seasonal task during Open Farm Sunday. The volunteer session will run between 10am and 1pm, and those interested in joining it are welcome to come for as much or as little of it as they feel able. Tools and gloves will be provided and the growers will explain the task to anyone who comes down to help.

Administrator for the scheme, Ali Jeffery, said: “People often tell us they drive past our gate every day and have always wondered what we do, so we think that opening the gates and showing people round is a great way for people to find out about how Canalside works and how they can get involved. We also want to tell people about the model of farming that we use – Community Supported Agriculture (CSA). A tour of our farm will give people an insight into how it operates and what's special about it. Joining in with the volunteer morning will also give visitors a taster of the work it takes to supply our member households with veg year round.”

The tour will take place at 1.30pm. Visitors are also invited to bring a picnic to enjoy in the family-friendly social area at the site (or in the pole-barn if the weather is wet, or very hot). Younger visitors will enjoy playing in the natural, willow-woven tunnels and on the chunky wooden play equipment in the play area. The Willows Project which receives groups of adults with additional needs for sessions on site will also be open for visits and selling skin products and potted herbs prepared by their participants. Their pizza oven will be fired up and visitors will be able to have a pizza for a cash donation from approx. 12noon until ingredients run out.

