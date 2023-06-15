Fish deaths cause fears that Warwick section of the River Avon has been polluted

The Environment Agency says low oxygen levels due to weather and climate is the cause of hundreds of fish on the two-mile stretch of the river between Saxon Mill and Wasperton below Barford, but angler Craig Harrison is certain a pollutant has got into the water and says “an environmental disaster” has occurred

Dead fish in the River Avon near Barford. Picture by Craig Harrison.

Anglers in Warwick have grave fears that part of the River Avon where they fish has been polluted.

Craig Harrison, of the Barford Angling Association, has contacted The Courier to report that hundreds of dead fish have been seen in the water along a two-mile stretch of the river between The Saxon Mill and Wasperton below Barford over the last five days.

Having seen strange foam on the surface of the water and heard reports from Warwick Boat Club of its boats being covered in residue when taken out of the river, Mr Harrison raised concerns with the Environment Agency but says that the Government department has not acted quickly or diligently enough to act on what is an “environmental disaster”.

Dead fish in the River Avon near Barford. Picture by Craig Harrison.

He said: “The most infuriating part of this is the agency has been contacted numerous times and yet failed to attend the Barford fishery.

"They did attend the fishery at Saxon Mill this week to advise there was no trace of ammonia – associated with a raw sewage release - but oxygen levels were low.

"To arrive at the start point of the fish kill three days after the event and find no evidence of pollution is at best poor management and at worst total negligence.

"I have evidence of a massive build up of foam below Barford weir.

The strange foam on the surface of the River Avon near Barford. Picture by Craig Harrison.

"This was not visible on Sunday and disappeared later.

"This is not a natural event.

"We do not see this foam at any other time of year other than in winter floods when raw/partially treated sewage is released from the outflow of the sewage works just half a mile above our fishery.”

Mr Harrison fears that fish stocks in the River Avon around Warwick could be “totally wiped out”.

The strange foam on the surface of the River Avon near Barford. Picture by Craig Harrison.

He said: “The best case is a significant fish kill with a recovery in five to ten years.

"We have lost fish from yearlings to mature chub and barbel.

"This is a total environmental disaster and the loss of one of the most incredible river fisheries in the UK.”

An Environment Agency spokeswoman said that summer can be a busy time for staff responding to many reports of fish in distress.

The strange foam on the surface of the River Avon near Barford. Picture by Craig Harrison.

She added: “Water naturally carries less oxygen during hot dry spells which can affect fish in rivers, canals and still waters.

"Prolonged warm weather followed by intense summer rainstorms, such as those experienced across the Midlands recently, can wash material into watercourses which can build up on roads and in gullies.

"Once in a watercourse, this material will further deplete the water of oxygen, and can lead to serious fish mortalities.

“We are currently assessing each report to see what action can be taken and are providing advice as required.

"Our teams are monitoring the watercourses and our fisheries officers are providing remediation advice to fishery owners.

"The Canal and River Trust has deployed fisheries contractors to undertake aeration activities on affected canals.”