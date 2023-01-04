Former Lutterworth community centre demolished with houses and flats set to be built in its place

13 flats and three 'single family homes' are set to be built in place of old community building

The former community centre

A former community centre in Lutterworth has been demolished as part of plans to build a number of new houses on the site.

The Swiftway Community Centre building, which sat on Central Avenue, has been torn down as part of a development that will see several homes and flats built in its place.

Planning permission was granted by Harborough District Council in December to demolish the centre and build a new residential development made up of some 13 flats and three houses. The existing building had reportedly been ‘derelict for several years’ and the new proposal intends to improve the new area by building ‘high quality, inspiring residential accommodation.’

Following the removal of the community centre building, the applicant, OBJK Developments Ltd, intends to build three ‘single family two bed houses’ and 13 new flats across a three-story L shaped building on the site. The new approved building will be mostly made up of 11 one bedroom apartments, but a couple of two bed flats will also be built as part of the scheme.

A number of parking spaces will also be added to the site to be used by those living in the flats, 13 spaces will be built to allow one car to be parked per flat. An additional six spaces will also be made available, to allow two cars to be parked from each of the new single family houses.

Access to the site will be from Swiftway Road near the centre of Lutterworth and also from the rear car park which will be built on the site. A communal garden is also planned to be built in the corner of the site for members of the development to use and access.

According to planning documents, the developers assessed options to refurbish the community centre, but it would not be possible due to concerns surrounding carbon emissions. It states: “It was ultimately determined that an entire new build would deliver greater reductions in CO2 emissions throughout the whole life span of the building and would maximise economy and sustainability for future occupants.”

Property consultants Wells McFarlane completed the sale of the land in August 2021, with a planning application submitted to the district council later that year.

Director Trevor Wells said: “Formerly home to the Swiftway Community Centre, which had remained derelict for several years, this site offered a rare opportunity to purchase immediately developable land in the centre of Lutterworth.

“We were pleased to secure this deal and look forward to seeing the regeneration of this prominent corner.

“With the housing market exceptionally buoyant at the moment and the government striving to meet high targets for new homes, sites like these are in great demand so I encourage landowners with similar parcels to get in touch.”