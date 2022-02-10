Free loan of equipment for Rugbeians wanting to help clean our streets for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Cllr Kathryn Lawrence. Photo: Rugby Borough Council.

Rugby Borough Council has introduced a simplified process for residents, community organisations and parish councils to request the loan of litter picking equipment in a move aimed at encouraging communities to keep their neighbourhoods clean for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Many groups started litter picking for the “clean for the Queen” in April 2016 and have continued regular litter picks since.

And with informal litter picking networks such as “wombles” groups and litter busting Facebook groups, community interest in keeping the borough clean and tidy is on the increase.

Now, the council has created a simple online form that allows groups to request to borrow litter pickers, high visibility vests and bin bags.

The same form can also be used to book a collection of the litter that they pick up.

Cllr Kathryn Lawrence, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for Operations and Traded services, said: “Over the last few years we have seen more and more residents and community groups getting involved in their neighbourhoods by carrying out regular or one-off litter picks, and I would like to thank them for the wonderful job they have done.

“Litter picking is an activity that nearly everyone can take part in. It gets participants active and outside, enjoying their streets and open spaces.

“By making the process of borrowing equipment and arranging a collection easier, we hope more of our residents will take the opportunity to keep our open spaces clean and pleasant places to be.

“And with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee commemorations now underway, now is the perfect time to clean up our neighbourhoods.”

Volunteer litter pickers and schemes such as the council’s support for Duke of Edinburgh award candidates support the work of the council’s street cleansing and parks and open spaces teams, who undertake regular scheduled litter picks and also respond to reports of litter and fly-tipping hot spots.