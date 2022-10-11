Dunchurch got pipped for the top prize in their Britain in Bloom category - but still headed home with another gold for their collection.

It missed out on top spot in the large village category and a mention on BBC’s The One Show on Monday when all the winners were revealed - but the Friends of Dunchurch Society team were still handed the next best thing... a gold award.

It had been put through to the finals by Heart of England in Bloom after winning the regional large village category. Rugby won the small city section there but wasn’t entered for Monday’s big event. Only three from the region went forward and Dunchurch was the only one of them to get gold, the other two getting silver gilt. Dunchurch’s certificate was signed by Royal Horticultural Society president Keith Weed.

The national event followed on from last month’s regional finals.As previously reported in the Advertiser, Mayor of Rugby Carolyn Watson-Merret picked up the town’s award.The theme for Rugby in Bloom was Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.Judges were taken on a tour of the town in July, visiting Brownsover Community School, Caldecott Park, Rugby School and the Great Central Way reserve.

In addition to floral displays described as a ‘horticultural delight’, the tour included visits to examples of the council's work to boost biodiversity and enhance the borough's environment.

Judges praised its RugBEE project, which has created pollinator-friendly environments to support the needs of bees and other pollinating insects, and the work to expand the Rugby Park Connector Network, which has so far delivered about 5,000 metres of new or improved pathways – illuminated by solar-powered lights – to create a network of ‘green’ travel corridors in the borough.

They also highlighted the benefits of the council’s partnership with the Rotary Club of Rugby, Rugby Wildlife Group and Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, on the Great Central Way.

The judges said: “This was a tour which demonstrated the core values and aspirations of In Bloom continue to go from strength-to-strength despite the disruption and impact of recent times. The continued level of engagement across Rugby's diverse community, both young and old, is outstanding.”