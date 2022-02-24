Green bin charge will be brought in for residents in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

A green bin charge will be brought in for Warwick district residents.

A green bin charge will be brought in for Warwick district residents.

Following approval by full council last night (Wednesday February 23), a subscription fee of £20 will be introduced for residents who opt for a fortnightly green bin collection from August 1 until end of March 2023.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From April 2023 the cost will be £44, in line with charges in the Stratford-on-Avon district.

Councillor Alan Rhead, portfolio holder for environment and neighbourhood services said: “This was a difficult decision, but as the collection of garden waste is a discretionary service, we would rather give our residents the choice of paying rather than withdrawing it completely.

“On the plus side, our new South Warwickshire 123+ system starting from August will see separate kerbside food waste collections every week in addition to the introduction of a co-mingled recycling service. We’ll also be promoting the home composting option available to residents should they want to do this instead, which is a great way of creating a good quality soil conditioner from the cuttings in your garden.”

“Approximately nine per cent of every household’s total Council Tax bill is allocated to Warwick District Council for the all the services we provide (£176.86 a year for Band D), from this residents pay on average 48p a week for their waste and recycling collections, which we believe offers good value for money.”

The new green bin subscription service will be introduced from August 1 with permits available to buy from May. There will be further information available on the Warwick District Council website in due course, along with details of the new 123+ waste collection service.