Have your say on Rugby council's plan to tackle climate issues in our borough

Rugby Town Hall. File image.

The draft strategy has been developed alongside voluntary and community organisations and reflects their shared ambitions to deliver a net zero carbon borough.

Cllr Emma Crane, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for Communities, Homes, Digital and Communications, and the council’s Climate Change champion, said: “I would like to thank the cross-party working group on Climate Change that has been working on this draft strategy.“This strategy gives the Borough a strategic direction and provides the framework within which we can collectively take responsibility and work together to deliver our Net Zero Vision. "I hope to hear from as many Rugby residents as possible on how we can tackle the climate and nature crises together.”

The draft strategy has seven themes covering: Workplaces and the economy; Transport; Homes and energy; Adaptation; Waste, resources and the circular economy; Natural environment; and Climate and nature positive communities.

It outlines a three-pronged approach whereby the council will deliver change on factors within the council’s direct control, enable change on those factors that the council can facilitate by working with others, and influence change on factors outside of the council’s control.

Rugby Borough Council said it has direct control over less than 1 per cent, of carbon emissions produced in the borough.

But the strategy commits the council to influence the remaining emissions reductions through working with others.