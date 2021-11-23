Here's what's happening to bin collections in the Warwick district over Christmas and New Year

Warwick District Council is informing residents of plans for the recycling and refuse collections over the Christmas and New Year period.

There will be no changes to the day that refuse and recycling collections take place; the team will be working as normal on all bank holidays including Monday December 27 and Tuesday December 28 and Monday January 3 - so residents are advised to put their bins, boxes or bags at the roadside as normal by 7am on the day of their collection.

To help the team deal with the increased recycling generated at this time of year, the council says there will be no green bin collections from Monday December 27 to Friday

Warwick District Council has announced its plans for Christmas and New Year rubbish and recycling collections. Photo by WDC

January 7 inclusive.

Green bin collections will resume from Monday January 10.

During this time, food waste can be placed in the grey bin.

If residents wish to continue putting their food waste in the green bin, the advice is to wrap it in newspaper or use compostable caddy liners.

Cllr Alan Rhead, portfolio holder for climate change, said: “We understand that this time of year generates extra recycling, so our focus this year is very much on ensuring that this is collected.

“However, there are a range of ways in which we can all reduce the amount of waste and excess that Christmas brings.

"Our website will regularly be updated with information and tips on trying something different to reduce our impact this Christmas, and we’ll be sharing these regularly on our social media accounts.”

Any extra recycling that doesn’t fit in to the boxes or bags can be put in a sturdy bag or small box and placed next to the boxes and bags on the day of each collection; each material must be in its own separate container (such as paper in one container, tins/cans in another).

Any extra cardboard must be cut down and flattened to no more than 1m x 1m.

If residents have bought real Christmas trees this year, these can be recycled in one of two ways:

~ In the green bin as long as it has been cut into pieces; these will be collected on the next collection date from Monday January 10 2022

~ The council are also supporting two local charities this year, The Myton Hospices and Pass the Smile, who offer a real Christmas tree collection and recycling service from the doorstep for a small donation.

Volunteers will be out collecting and recycling real Christmas trees between January 8 to 10 and collections can be booked at www.charityxmastreecollection.comCllr Rhead added: “We are delighted to be supporting these two local charities with their fundraising efforts this year.

"For a small donation you can save yourself the hassle of cutting down your tree or taking it to the tip and at the same time will be providing life-changing financial support to allow these charities to continue their incredible work.”