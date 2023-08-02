Register
History of Lutterworth laid out in newly-released guide

It’s on sale at the museum
By Laura Kearns
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 11:46 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 11:46 BST
The newly-released guide

The history of Lutterworth has been laid out in a new guide.

The Museum Guide for the Lutterworth & District Museum has been written so visitors can find out more about the town.

It comes after the museum moved to a new location in the centre of Lutterworth, at 'Highpoint' in Market Street.

A museum spokesman said: “The guide provides a potted history of Lutterworth; from prehistoric & Roman times; the establishment of Lutterworth as a Saxon settlement; medieval and middle ages; it's major role as a provider of hospitality in the coaching era, through to the 20th century referencing George Spencer, a major benefactor to Lutterworth and of course, Sir Frank Whittle.

“For each period it refers to artefacts held in the museum, including its unique Whittle collection.”

The museum opened in its new home in October and has so far had some 2,000 visitors.

The guide is available from the museum and costs £2.

