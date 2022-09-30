This is the incredible rubbish mountain that has built up in Leamington.

Residents and local businesses on Althorpe Street have been concerned about the growing pile of unsorted rubbish in the car park at The Union, a 187-bed student accommodation block by the canal.

It has recently grown into a mountain and local residents fear the presence of vermin.

Residents say they have notified the University of Warwick, Warwick District Council and the Union PBSA management Homes for Students but no action has been taken yet.

On resident said: "Students are now having to look out onto this sight, whilst paying upwards of £171 per week.

"Much of this material could easily have been dropped off to Action21’s reuse centre which is just around the corner in Court Street."

A spokesperson for The Union said: “We absolutely recognise the frustration of local residents. Unfortunately, the property has been missed by our council bin collections, leaving us without a collection for over a month in what is our busiest time. Our team has worked tirelessly to manage the situation at our own expense.

“We understand that this issue is also being faced by local residents. We are in conversation with the council to get the items removed from site as quickly as possible.”