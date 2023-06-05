Register
In pictures: New low carbon and sustainability group launched in Leamington

A new low carbon and sustainability group has been launched in Leamington.
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:44 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 10:44 BST

Over 75 people, including the mayor, attended the launch of Low Carbon Leamington at Cubbington Village Hall on Saturday June 3, and were treated to a range of talks on sustainability as well various creative activities and workshops.

Mayor Alan Boad made a pledge that Warwick District Council will have a biodiversity and climate change committee by October 2023.

The morning event was organised by poet Matt Black, in partnership with Low Carbon Warwickshire Network and the Royal Society of Arts (RSA).

Matt said: "The event aimed to make it easier for people to combine very busy lives with doing their bit to help us all to be more sustainable. They hope to find enjoyable ways to do things, to work in small groups, or street by street.

"Ideas so far are to set up local recycling hubs, to support people in reducing their household bills by improving their insulation (using a thermal imaging camera), as well as family friendly activities such as walking busses to schools and children’s book and clothes sharing."

The group are still actively looking for new members. Their next meeting is on July 9 from 3-5pm at the Octagon Centre, St Mary Magdalene’s Church, Lillington, CV32 7RH. Everyone is welcome - just turn up at the event.

The morning included talks from experts as a performance by The Confused Recycler Theatre Company. It was also attended by Warwick District Council, Cycle Buddies and Cycle Ways, Solar for Schools, Harbury Energy Initiative, the Zero waste shop and Greenfinder.

