In pictures: Photos show latest condition of HS2 works around Leamington and Kenilworth countryside

We have all been affected over the years by the ongoing HS2 works around Kenilworth, Stoneleigh, Cubbington and Leamington.

While many praise the benefits of quicker travel times between Birmingham and London, many others are furious by the trail of destruction it has left across our countryside, with ancient oak trees and woodlands lost forever - and fields turned into construction sites.

HS2 was originally meant to link up London with northern cities like Manchester and Leeds as part of a 330-mile flagship high-speed rail network.

But after costs spiralled from £37.5bn to more than £180bn, then PM Rishi Sunak decided to only push ahead with a line between the capital and Birmingham.

The latest estimate suggests it will cost £66 billion for the high speed line between London and Birmingham.

Here are the latest photos near Leamington, Kenilworth, Cubbington and Stoneleigh.

1 . HS2 works around Stoneleigh Construction work opposite Stoneleigh Park. There was a lot of controversy around here when ancient oak trees were felled to make way for the work. Sadly, the same happened in many other places, such as Cubbington and on the Fosse Way. Photo: Phil Hibble

3 . HS2 works around Burton Green The 'green tunnel' that will go right through the middle of the village of Burton Green, near Kenilworth. Photo: Emma Trimble / SWNS