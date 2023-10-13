Register
Inspectors monitoring River Swift near Lutterworth after recent oil spillages in the water

Spillages have come from crashes on the M1
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Oct 2023, 16:27 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 16:45 BST
Residents have reported oil in the River Swift. Photo by Samantha Bobat.

Inspectors are monitoring the River Swift near Lutterworth after recent oil spillages have entered the water.

It is believed that the spillages have come from recent traffic collisions on the nearby M1 motorway.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We are continuing to monitor the area.

“With the recent rain, the oil is being washed through surface water drains.

“If people continue to be concerned by environmental issues they should contact our 24/7 hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”

