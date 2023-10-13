Inspectors monitoring River Swift near Lutterworth after recent oil spillages in the water
Spillages have come from crashes on the M1
Inspectors are monitoring the River Swift near Lutterworth after recent oil spillages have entered the water.
It is believed that the spillages have come from recent traffic collisions on the nearby M1 motorway.
A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We are continuing to monitor the area.
“With the recent rain, the oil is being washed through surface water drains.
“If people continue to be concerned by environmental issues they should contact our 24/7 hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”