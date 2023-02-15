Campaigners representing the climate campaign group Just Stop Oil said they want to thank everyone who has stopped to talk to them in Leamington over the last few months.

Leamington resident Xandra Gilchrist and Victoria Lindsell have been chatting the residents in the town about climate change and said people are expressing their concerns about the environment.

"More and more people are telling us that they're really worried about the climate crisis and what this means for all our futures," said Xandra.

"Increasingly, people are stopping to say they have huge concerns about the way our government still supports the fossil fuel industry, when all the scientific evidence tells us that the carbon emissions from these industries are a direct cause of global warming''.

Campaigners representing the climate campaign group Just Stop Oil outside the Royal Pump Rooms

''People are very willing to engage and talk about how and what we can do," added Victoria.

"Rather than spending our taxes on supporting the fossil fuel industry we should be transitioning to renewable energy, insulating our homes, reducing our car emissions and costs while developing public transport''.

Children were fascinated by the huge yellow canary too, made and worn by climate campaigner Juliet Carter. Juliet said: ''This canary is sounding a warning about climate change, just as canaries used to do, when they were taken down coal mines by miners, to warn about the presence of killer methane gas in coal mines. This canary is warning about climate change here and now''.