Kids festival including giant obstacle course, water fights and sumo suits is coming to Lutterworth

A kids’ festival for under 10s is coming to Lutterworth.
Funtopia – which says it is a ‘big day out for little kids’ – will be at The Recreation Ground on August 19 between 11.30am and 5pm. An autism-friendly session will take place between 10.30am and 11.30am.
Activities include a 110ft obstacle course where kids and grown-ups can compete, arena activities like Nerf wars and giant water fights, role play areas and an area for under 5s.
Tickets cost £10 per child and £2.50 per adult.
Director Sarah Green said: “We know how hard it can be for families to afford a day out. Most of the time the costs don’t end at the entrance either, with rides, prize stalls and food sometimes costing more than the entrance fee.
“Therefore, this year we have decided not to feature any additional pay-per-go rides or game stalls. Once you have paid to enter Funtopia, all the activities are included in the price.”