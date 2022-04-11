Police have maintained their presence in the Kingsbury area, highlighted by a photo released last week.

At the weekend officers intercepted and arrested protesters who they believed were going to attempt to close a local road.

Police are now urging anyone who lives close to the oil terminal to be alert and report anything suspicious to police by calling 101 and saying their report is linked to Kingsbury protests. Reports can also be made by clicking here.

There were 34 further arrests over the weekend linked to the protests.

Assistant Chief Constable Ben Smith said: “There remains a large police presence in the area and we can respond quickly to any concerns around suspicious activity.

“We continue to be proactive in identifying people we suspect are intent on committing criminal activity and taking appropriate action. This approach undoubtedly helped to reduce disruption to businesses in the area at the weekend.

“Local people are our eyes and ears in the local community and the information they provide could help us to intercept people intent on criminal activity.

“I would like to reassure local people that there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes with local, regional and national partners to secure a long-term solution to the ongoing local disruption and criminal behaviour.”