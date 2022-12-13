The rate of house – and warehouse building – in Rugby raises ongoing concerns such as whether the roads can cope and the lack of A&E at St Cross. But this week Rugby Labour is highlighting an issue that has seen little discussion so far.

Draycote Water - questions are being asked if Rugby's water supply can keep up with all the building going on.

The words ‘Water, water everywhere’ probably sum up Rugby’s view of its water supply with a reservoir nearby.

But just as the famous poem continues with a sting in the tale to say ‘nor any drop to drink’, Labour is urging the borough council to check if our own sense of a plentiful supply from Draycote Water will keep up with the town’s new homes – or leave future residents as parched as the poem’s ancient mariner.

Advertisement

A motion going to the meeting of the full council tomorrow, Wednesday, sets out why Rugby needs reassurance from Severn Trent that it can cope.

It has been put forward by Cllr Alison Livesey and Cllr Richard Harrington and highlights the need to consider the speed of growth at a time of increasing concern about climate change.

Advertisement

The motion says: “Rugby is one of the fastest growing towns in the country with over 11,000 homes expected to be built in the next 10-15 years. Each of these homes will require a water supply.

"Climate change is already manifesting itself in different ways in the UK. We are seeing prolonged periods of dry weather and increasing temperatures in the summer and heavy downpours in autumn and winter which fall on to baked ground and runs off rather than soaks in.

Advertisement

"Modern lifestyles use more water – dishwashers, automatic washing machines showering every day, washing cars and watering lawns all contribute to the increased use of something we have previously taken for granted.

"It is beyond dispute that the planned increase in housebuilding in the borough and further afield will add to the pressure on the water supply and to the difficulties faced by householders and our local farmers, businesses, schools and hospitals during periods of drought and even after rain starts to fall. The growing impact of climate change will only add to this problem.”

Advertisement

It also highlights that the likes of nearby Northampton, although under a different water company, is also continuing to grow fast, increasing the risk to the overall demand for water.

The motion asks for a report on discussions with Severn Trent to be brought back to the council’s April meeting.

Advertisement

Labour group leader Cllr Maggie O’Rourke told the Advertiser: “Whilst we all know that new homes need to be built it is essential that all infrastructures issues are planned for. This is particular important when we look at our water supply.

"Future water supply implications are of great concern and whilst there may be different water companies operating across county borders they are all drawn from one source.

Advertisement

"Clearly no thought has been given to how this growing demand is going to be met.

"We have witnessed locally the chaos caused when the infrastructure isn’t in place to support new developments. One example of that is not enough school places to support the families moving in.

Advertisement