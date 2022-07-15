Landmark 'yellow roof' cottage near Rugby to be demolished and replaced with two newbuilds

Photo: Google.

Sporting a distinct yellow roof which has been in place since the 1940s, the cottage sits on the Coventry Road – on the outskirts of Dunchurch and Thurlaston.

And the owner of the cottage has been given permission to demolish it and have it replaced with two modern, detached homes.

A report prepared on behalf of the owner states: “The tin roof may seem like a landmark when driving out of Thurlaston, but it is in fact just concealing a disintegrating thatch roof.

"The original thatch roof has not been allowed to breath (sic) for over 60 years so is rotting below the tin roof.

"The property has fallen into disrepair over several years and it would now cost more to repair than the property is worth. The property suffers from damp due to its original construction methods.

"The metal roof covers a defective thatched roof. The electrics and heating system all need replacing as they are also defective.

“The current owners looked to extend and renovate the property but the costs to do so, with the repair of the large (defective) thatched roof, made this option not viable.

“The owners would like to remain in the area, as this was their family home, but it is no longer fit for purpose.”

A report prepared by a Rugby council planning officer explores the possible heritage value of the building – though surmises that because it is not listed, it would be acceptable to demolish it.

The report states: “There was discussion with the [Thurlaston] Parish Council on whether the demolishing of the building was acceptable in principle due to the yellow roof which is seen as somewhat of a landmark.

"In this case is was explored if the building had any designation of historical importance.

"As the