Leamington community groups launch project to grow 10,000 sunflowers across Lillington and Cubbington

Lillington and Cubbington environmental and community groups have launched a project to plant and grow 10,000 sunflowers this summer.

On Sunday (March 17) more than 150 people attended the sun-blessed launch event in the Octagon Centre at St Mary Magdalene’s church in Lillington.

The event was organised by Matt Black of environmental group CLEAN , David Snatt of the Sky Garden, and Lorella Medici of Lillington Makers (Arty-Folks).

A selection of photos from the event. Credit: David Hastings (dh Photo)

The aim is to bring joy, grow pollinators and bird seed, bring people together, and to widen environmental awareness and participation.

Visitors took seeds and pots, and filled a hand-painted map with sunflower yellow post-it notes showing more than 100 places where sunflowers will be grown around the area this year.

Matt said: “There’s a growing awareness of climate change here and local groups that were working on their own are now doing more things together.

"We just want people to join in - and to make doing our bit locally more enjoyable.

“There are so many good local groups - Bee Friendly, Community Gardens, In Bloom, litter picking, eco-groups in churches and schools, allotment-holders.

"And it’s good to get outdoors and do stuff.”

The project has been donated 7,000 pots, half the compost required, and been offered space for about 7,000 sunflowers.

Five allotment sites are involved – New Milverton, Campion Hills, Cubbington, St. Mary’s and Kenilworth – and several churches, schools and community centres too.