Residents in Heathcote, Whitnash and Bishops Tachbrook have been overwhelmed with high volumes of flies in their homes for many months

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western hosted a meeting with residents on Thursday evening to discuss the issue with flies that has been badly affecting residents in Heathcote, Whitnash and Bishops Tachbrook.

Residents and businesses in the local area have been overwhelmed with high volumes of flies in their homes for many months with some spending hundreds of pounds to try and tackle the issue.

Mr Western organised the meeting following reports from a large number of people about the impact the flies were having on their daily lives with people reporting difficulties sleeping, eating and cooking with the constant presence of flies, particularly during the hot weather.

It is understood that a confirmed source for the problem has not been identified but the Environment Agency is looking into a number of possible sources, one of which is the recycling plant just off the Tachbrook Road run by Berry Polymers.

Approximately 100 people attended the meeting yesterday evening, which was called and chaired by the MP, where he invited residents to share with him the difficulties they had endured over the past few months.

There were representatives from Warwick District Council, Severn Trent and Berry Polymers present.

Berry Polymers said it is aware of the “excessive flies in the residential area surrounding the industrial estate where the factory is based” and “will continue to work with all relevant agencies, other operators in the area and the local community in order to identify and implement further potential actions that can be taken to alleviate the issue".

Matt Western asked to visit the Berry Polymers site unannounced, which was agreed to.

The MP said he would report back to residents on his findings.

Matt Western said: “I want to thank residents for sharing with me the awful situation they’ve been dealing with.

"It is frankly disgusting that residents have been forced to live like this for so long and I am committed to ensuring we get answers and a solution as soon as possible.