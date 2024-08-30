Leamington Town Council launches climate change grants to support local community groups

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leamington Town Council has launched a Climate Change Grant fund to support local community groups to address the climate change challenge.

The grant fund is open to not for profit community groups located in the town, who wish to undertake activities to contribute to climate change objectives.

Ideas could include projects that promote energy efficiency, increase the use of sustainable travel modes (such as cycling, walking and public transport), or raise awareness of climate change issues and to promote action to address it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of Leamington, Cllr Judith Clarke, said: “The town council is aware that local groups and organisations are keen to contribute to climate change goals and the Town Council recognises that it can have a bigger impact through supporting local groups to achieve this. I would encourage groups to explore project ideas and consider applying to the fund.”

Further information about the grant fund can be found at https://www.leamingtonspatowncouncil.gov.uk/Environment-amp3b-Climate.aspx