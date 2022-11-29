The fight to stop two more Rugby properties being switched to multiple use is up against a lack of policy to stop them.

One of the two properties up for decision at next week's Rugby Borough Council planning committee meeting - 39 Park Road. Photo: Google Street View

The applications go before next week’s meeting of Rugby Borough Council’s planning committee with officers recommending that both should be accepted – despite opposition from nearby residents and their borough councillors.

The growing controversy over the number of homes being converted into a number of units – typically increasing the number of residents – has been flagged by councillors representing the wards most affected.

But the separate reports going to next week’s meeting on both 39 Park Road and 95 King Edward Road suggest there is nothing to stop them – and others.

Also up for decision at next week's Rugby Borough Council planning committee meeting is 95 King Edward Road. Photo: Google Street View

Both say the same: ‘Objections have been received with concerns over the number of HMOs in the area. Whilst it is acknowledged that there are a number of HMOs within the locality, which have introduced an alternative type of residential accommodation being provided, there is no policy position or constraint that would prevent further changes of use from houses to multiple occupation accommodation’.

In the case of 39 Park Road – application R22/0778 – the plan is to convert the four-bedroomed home into six units, made up of five double bedrooms and one single, which could mean as many as 11 residents. Conversion work has started but permission is needed for a property intended for more than six people.

The report notes that Cllr Maggie O’Rourke (Labour, Benn) has objected as there is, ‘not enough parking space in the area and there is an over concentration of HMOs which is having an impact on the local community’.

It also says there were 21 objections from neighbours also worried about the growing number of HMOs and the ways they have affected the area.

At 95 King Edward Road – application R22/0623 – the plan is to convert the four-bedroomed home into six bedrooms for seven people. Cllr Richard Harrington (Labour, Benn) called for the application to go before the committee amid concerns over the number of HMOs in the area and the lack of facilities for residents. There were four letters from residents also saying there were enough HMOs in the area and highlighting various concerns.