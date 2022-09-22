List of streets in Warwick and Hampton Magna that will not have their food waste collected tomorrow (Friday)

Residents in some streets in Warwick and Hampton Magna will not have their food waste collected tomorrow (Friday September 23).

Warwick District Council said that its contractors will be unable to complete all food waste collections - but those affected by this can put their food caddy (if you have one – many still are waiting for theirs) out by 6am on Saturday September 24 and it will be emptied.

The list of streets are as follows:

Vincent Close - Hampton Magna

Upper Cape - The Cape

Birmingham Road - Warwick

Chandley Wharf - Warwick

Curlieu Close - Hampton Magna

Field Barn Road - Hampton Magna

Barnett Drive - Hampton Magna

Lower Cape - The Cape

Normandy Close - Hampton Magna

St Michaels Road - Saltisford

Woodloes Avenue South - Woodloes Park

Sykes Road - Hampton Magna

Antelope Gardens - Warwick

Cape Road - The Cape

Deansway - Woodloes Park

Gleeson Drive - Woodloes Park

Newburgh Crescent - Warwick

Amey Way - Warwick

Arras Boulevard - Hampton Magna

Austwick Close - Woodloes Park

Barnack Drive - Woodloes Park

Blandford Way - Hampton Magna

Boswell Grove - Warwick

Caen Close - Hampton Magna

Chanders Road - Woodloes Park

Clinton Avenue - Hampton Magna

Corbison Close - Woodloes Park

Crane Close - Woodloes Park

Deerpark Drive - Warwick

Eborall Close - Woodloes Park

Exham Close - Woodloes Park

Gardner Drive - Hampton Magna

Giffard Way - Woodloes Park

Gould Road - Hampton Magna

Greenway - Woodloes Park

Gribble Drive - Warwick

Handley Grove - Woodloes Park

Hankinson Road - Warwick

Hanworth Road - The Cape

Harmar Close - Woodloes Park

Haywood Road - Warwick

Henderson Road - Warwick

Kettlewell Close - Woodloes Park

Kilnsey Grove - Woodloes Park

Knoll Drive - Woodloes Park

Lacell Close - Woodloes Park

Landor Road - The Cape

Lincoln Close - Woodloes Park

Lowes Avenue - Woodloes Park

Lynton Close - Woodloes Park

Lyttelton Road - Warwick

Marten Close - Hampton Magna

Millers Road - Warwick

Newsholme Close - Woodloes Park

Oken Road - Warwick

Old Budbrooke Road - Budbrooke

Peel Road - Warwick

Percy Road - Warwick

Primrose Hill - Woodloes Park

Raynsford Walk - Warwick

Saltisford Gardens - Warwick

Sir Thomas White Close - Warwick

Smythe Grove - Woodloes Park

St Christophers Close - Warwick

St Marys Close - Warwick

Stanton Walk - Warwick

Styles Close - Hampton Magna

Tatnall Grove - Warwick

Tithe Barn Close - Hampton Magna

Twycross Walk - Warwick

Warner Close - Woodloes Park

Wathen Road - Warwick

Watson Close - Woodloes Park

Wedgnock Green - Warwick

Wedgnock Lane - Warwick

Welsh Close - Woodloes Park

West Street - Warwick

Banbury Road - Warwick

Barford Road - Warwick

Castle Close - Warwick

Gallows Hill - Warwick

Hardwick Field Lane - Warwick

Kipling Avenue - Warwick

Leycester Place - Warwick

Longbridge - Warwick

Stratford Road - Warwick

Marcus Astill Way - Warwick

Goldsmith Avenue - Warwick

Shakespeare Avenue - Warwick

Alcott Close - Warwick

Alder Meadow - Warwick

Arnold Place - Warwick

Blackbades Boulevard - Warwick

Brackley Crescent - Warwick

Browning Avenue - Warwick

Burns Avenue - Warwick

Byron Avenue - Warwick

Carroll Drive - Warwick

Castle Lane - Warwick

Charter Approach - Warwick

Claypitts Boulevard - Warwick

Dovehouse Close - Warwick

Earls Meadow - Warwick

Emerson Close - Warwick

Farzens Avenue - Warwick

Foxes Way - Warwick

Goggbridge Lane - Warwick

Great Field Drive - Warwick

Hampton Road - Warwick

Hickmans Green Close - Warwick

Jacombe Close - Warwick

John Scott Way - Warwick

Jonson Avenue - Warwick

Leyfields Crescent - Warwick

Little Field Close - Warwick

Lodge Crescent - Warwick

Longfellow Avenue - Warwick

Lovell Field Close - Warwick

Masefield Avenue - Warwick

Milton Avenue - Warwick

Noble Close - Warwick

Penney Lane - Warwick

Priors Grove Close - Warwick

Shelley Avenue - Warwick

St Laurence Avenue - Warwick

Stuart Close - Warwick

Swan Meadow - Warwick

Teasdale Place - Warwick

Temple Grove - Warwick

Tennyson Avenue - Warwick

The Marish - Warwick

The Peacocks - Warwick

Thomas Hardy Way - Warwick

Torres Close - Warwick

Tudor Court - Warwick

Twain Gardens - Warwick

Warinford Close - Warwick

Whitman Way - Warwick

Wordsworth Avenue - Warwick