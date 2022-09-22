List of streets in Warwick and Hampton Magna that will not have their food waste collected tomorrow (Friday)
Those affected are being asked to put their food caddy out by 6am on Saturday September 24 instead
Residents in some streets in Warwick and Hampton Magna will not have their food waste collected tomorrow (Friday September 23).
Warwick District Council said that its contractors will be unable to complete all food waste collections - but those affected by this can put their food caddy (if you have one – many still are waiting for theirs) out by 6am on Saturday September 24 and it will be emptied.
The list of streets are as follows:
Vincent Close - Hampton Magna
Upper Cape - The Cape
Birmingham Road - Warwick
Chandley Wharf - Warwick
Curlieu Close - Hampton Magna
Field Barn Road - Hampton Magna
Barnett Drive - Hampton Magna
Lower Cape - The Cape
Normandy Close - Hampton Magna
St Michaels Road - Saltisford
Woodloes Avenue South - Woodloes Park
Sykes Road - Hampton Magna
Antelope Gardens - Warwick
Cape Road - The Cape
Deansway - Woodloes Park
Gleeson Drive - Woodloes Park
Newburgh Crescent - Warwick
Amey Way - Warwick
Arras Boulevard - Hampton Magna
Austwick Close - Woodloes Park
Barnack Drive - Woodloes Park
Blandford Way - Hampton Magna
Boswell Grove - Warwick
Caen Close - Hampton Magna
Chanders Road - Woodloes Park
Clinton Avenue - Hampton Magna
Corbison Close - Woodloes Park
Crane Close - Woodloes Park
Deerpark Drive - Warwick
Eborall Close - Woodloes Park
Exham Close - Woodloes Park
Gardner Drive - Hampton Magna
Giffard Way - Woodloes Park
Gould Road - Hampton Magna
Greenway - Woodloes Park
Gribble Drive - Warwick
Handley Grove - Woodloes Park
Hankinson Road - Warwick
Hanworth Road - The Cape
Harmar Close - Woodloes Park
Haywood Road - Warwick
Henderson Road - Warwick
Kettlewell Close - Woodloes Park
Kilnsey Grove - Woodloes Park
Knoll Drive - Woodloes Park
Lacell Close - Woodloes Park
Landor Road - The Cape
Lincoln Close - Woodloes Park
Lowes Avenue - Woodloes Park
Lynton Close - Woodloes Park
Lyttelton Road - Warwick
Marten Close - Hampton Magna
Millers Road - Warwick
Newsholme Close - Woodloes Park
Oken Road - Warwick
Old Budbrooke Road - Budbrooke
Peel Road - Warwick
Percy Road - Warwick
Primrose Hill - Woodloes Park
Raynsford Walk - Warwick
Saltisford Gardens - Warwick
Sir Thomas White Close - Warwick
Smythe Grove - Woodloes Park
St Christophers Close - Warwick
St Marys Close - Warwick
Stanton Walk - Warwick
Styles Close - Hampton Magna
Tatnall Grove - Warwick
Tithe Barn Close - Hampton Magna
Twycross Walk - Warwick
Warner Close - Woodloes Park
Wathen Road - Warwick
Watson Close - Woodloes Park
Wedgnock Green - Warwick
Wedgnock Lane - Warwick
Welsh Close - Woodloes Park
West Street - Warwick
Banbury Road - Warwick
Barford Road - Warwick
Castle Close - Warwick
Gallows Hill - Warwick
Hardwick Field Lane - Warwick
Kipling Avenue - Warwick
Leycester Place - Warwick
Longbridge - Warwick
Stratford Road - Warwick
Marcus Astill Way - Warwick
Goldsmith Avenue - Warwick
Shakespeare Avenue - Warwick
Alcott Close - Warwick
Alder Meadow - Warwick
Arnold Place - Warwick
Blackbades Boulevard - Warwick
Brackley Crescent - Warwick
Browning Avenue - Warwick
Burns Avenue - Warwick
Byron Avenue - Warwick
Carroll Drive - Warwick
Castle Lane - Warwick
Charter Approach - Warwick
Claypitts Boulevard - Warwick
Dovehouse Close - Warwick
Earls Meadow - Warwick
Emerson Close - Warwick
Farzens Avenue - Warwick
Foxes Way - Warwick
Goggbridge Lane - Warwick
Great Field Drive - Warwick
Hampton Road - Warwick
Hickmans Green Close - Warwick
Jacombe Close - Warwick
John Scott Way - Warwick
Jonson Avenue - Warwick
Leyfields Crescent - Warwick
Little Field Close - Warwick
Lodge Crescent - Warwick
Longfellow Avenue - Warwick
Lovell Field Close - Warwick
Masefield Avenue - Warwick
Milton Avenue - Warwick
Noble Close - Warwick
Penney Lane - Warwick
Priors Grove Close - Warwick
Shelley Avenue - Warwick
St Laurence Avenue - Warwick
Stuart Close - Warwick
Swan Meadow - Warwick
Teasdale Place - Warwick
Temple Grove - Warwick
Tennyson Avenue - Warwick
The Marish - Warwick
The Peacocks - Warwick
Thomas Hardy Way - Warwick
Torres Close - Warwick
Tudor Court - Warwick
Twain Gardens - Warwick
Warinford Close - Warwick
Whitman Way - Warwick
Wordsworth Avenue - Warwick
Yeats Drive - Warwick