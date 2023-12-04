Lutterworth business spreads Christmas cheer after huge collection for foodbank

It matched the money and items donated

Just some of the donations

A Lutterworth business is hoping to spread some Christmas cheer after collecting items to donate to local families in need.

Software company Intercede has supported the Lutterworth and surrounding villages foodbank for several years by sending food and funding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And this year staff set themselves a challenge to collect 500 items, with the company then matching the items donated and doubling any money donations.

So far it has collected 605 donations from employees, and some £1,000 in donations.

A company spokeswoman said: “Every day people in the UK go hungry for many reasons ranging from redundancy to receiving an unexpected bill on a low income.

“A simple box of food makes a big difference, with foodbanks helping prevent crime, housing loss, family breakdown and mental health problems.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“For several years now, Intercede have supported the foodbank by making regular donations. These have always been very gratefully received and have made a difference to local people’s lives.

“With Christmas just around the corner, we set ourselves a challenge to collect 500 items, in the hope of making a difference to Christmas time for many local families.

“Since November colleagues have donated over 605 items, meaning a total of more than 1210 will be collected by the foodbank. We also have almost £1000 in cash donations.”

The Lutterworth and surrounding villages foodbank opened in 2014 and provides three day emergency food parcels to those in need.

Last year some 2,700 families received an emergency food parcel.