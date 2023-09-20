Lutterworth residents hit out at 'hazardous and overflowing' dog litter bin next to a children's play area

One resident says she has been complaining for years about the bin

Lutterworth residents have hit out at a ‘hazardous overflowing’ dog litter bin next to a children’s play area.

The bin is on Leaders Way and those living on the Bellway estate say it is often full and rarely emptied.

Local resident Abi Eccles told the Mail: “It seems quite minor but it's very frustrating. There is a dog litter bin on our estate in Lutterworth that rarely gets emptied.

“Around 99 per cent of the time it is overflowing. I have been complaining for years to the council, the environmental health and Bellway but nothing gets sorted.

“They either need regular emptying or remove the bin completely.

“The bin is located on a local green area with children's play equipment. It's really disgusting, unsafe and stinks on hot days.”

Harborough District Council says the responsibility of emptying the bins falls to developer Bellway, which should ensure they are cleared on a regular basis.

A council spokesman said: “The developer is responsible for the dog litter bin on Leaders Way in Lutterworth and should have an agreement in place with an external company to empty the bin on a regular basis. Residents frustrated by this problem should contact the developer for a solution.”

Bellway says the bins have now been emptied and a regular plan is in place so they are not found to be overflowing in future.

A spokesman told the Mail: “As a responsible developer, Bellway takes pride in the appearance of all of its developments and endeavours to ensure they are of the highest standard.

“The bins at the site off Leaders Way were used far more than usual over the weekend in question and as soon as we were made aware of this, arrangements were made for the bins to be emptied. This was carried out on Saturday September 16.

“Bellway is currently carrying out the maintenance at this development before handing over to a management company, and a regular schedule for emptying the bins is in place.