Lutterworth tip may temporarily shut or reduce opening hours

The tip at Lutterworth may have to shut temporarily or reduce its opening hours as workers are hit by the Omicron “surge” in cases.

The tip at Lutterworth may have to shut temporarily or reduce its opening hours as workers are hit by the Omicron “surge” in cases.

The warning comes today as the public are being urged to check online for the latest updates on Leicestershire County Council’s services as the number of people testing positive for the Covid virus soars to record levels locally.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council said that most services are “running as normal”, including those that support vulnerable people, at the moment.

But the local authority warned that “staff shortages are inevitably starting to have impact on some operations”.

And as a result the waste and recycling site in Moorbarns Lane, Lutterworth, could be affected.

You can find the latest updates at www.leicestershire.gov.uk/servicesServices disrupted by staff absence and isolation include:

• Waste and recycling sites - where a “significant number of front-line workers are off and temporary closures or reduced opening hours may be required”

• Some home to school and special educational needs transport services – parents will be contacted if their transport is not available

• A reduced supply of lateral flow tests from the Government – this means they are not currently being distributed by the council’s mobile van testing service.

Deputy county council leader Cllr Deborah Taylor said: “We are taking every step we can to limit the impact of omicron on services.

“But we are a large employer and infection rates are at their highest ever levels in Leicestershire so some disruption is unfortunately inevitable.”

She added: “So far, careful planning has allowed us to limit the impact and keep our key services going, including those supporting vulnerable people, though some changes have been necessary – and other measures may be needed in the near future.

“That’s why we are asking people to keep a close eye on our website for the very latest information,” said Cllr Taylor.

“It always makes sense to be ready for the worst-case scenario and that is what we are doing even though we hope we will avoid it.”