Meet the sheep helping rangers at Ryton Pools Country Park near Leamington

Since 2020, park rangers have worked closely with local conservation grazier Dale Huddlestone and his family to make his flock of Herbridean sheep a focal point of their important grassland management on site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Visitors to Ryton Pools Country Park near Leamington over the past few years may have able to meet some very special residents - a flock of friendly Hebridean sheep.

Since 2020, park rangers have worked closely with local conservation grazier Dale Huddlestone and his family to make his flock of sheep a focal point of their important grassland management on site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rangers currently manage the meadows in a variety of ways to benefit the greatest range of species possible, and the sheep have an important role to play in engineering this biodiversity.

A couple of Dale Huddlestone's Hebridean sheep - one of which won a prize at a national show recently. Picture supplied.

The hay meadow is managed for its wildflowers, producing stellar displays throughout the spring and summer.

During late summer, the meadow is harvested for hay, and the sheep then graze the meadow over the course of the winter, keeping the grasses in check until the flowers begin to return in the spring.

Read more: Large canal marina on six-acre site near Leamington to be sold for at least £950,000

Hebridean sheep are ideal for this job as they don’t trample the ground excessively and are defined by their pasture grazing habits, readily eating weeds such as thistles, brambles and saplings.

one of Dale’s Ryton Pools animals won Best Ram at a national show recently. Picture supplied.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the spring, once the meadow reaches about 5cm in height, the Hebrideans’ winter work is done.

The sheep are then moved onto our second and third meadows where grasslands are managed for invertebrates.

They graze these meadows in a patchwork fashion, leaving some areas of grass taller and others shorter which benefits a range of invertebrates.

Councillor Heather Timms is the Portfolio Holder for Environment, Culture and Climate at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The council’s country parks team epitomise our values when it comes to protecting our wildlife and considering our impact on the environment in all we do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The characterful Hebridean Sheep at Ryton Pools are an excellent example of this, supporting rangers in their vital work promoting and protecting biodiversity.

"I hope many residents will take the opportunity to visit the park, meet the sheep, and chat to our rangers about their latest projects to look after our county’s stunning green spaces.”