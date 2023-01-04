The site off Coventry Road was given the go-ahead in 2021 but since then there has been no sign of activity on the land, with campaigners keeping a close watch to see how the plans develop, as the site runs up to the much-loved Cawston Spinney.
There has been big debates about the size of the buffer that will be agreed to protect the ancient woodland and the new scheme – for 210 homes and a new primary school – will be the first test of the borough council’s resolve to ensure the spinney is not affected by allowing building so close to it.
A statement released this week on behalf of applicant L&Q Estates confirms that background work has continued behind the scenes and on December 23, it and the council agreed on what the section 106 agreements will be – those are the payments a developer typically makes in respect of the impact of its plan on existing facilities.
But though this is a step forward there is no sign of a date when work will start.
A spokesperson for the company said: “L&Q Estates is now looking for a developer for the scheme. It will then be for the developer to submit the reserved matters application.”
L&Q believes more than 300 jobs will be created in the construction phase and 60 jobs in the school, alongside more than £6.3 million in those section 106 contributions, including £1.9 million towards education.
Managing director Adrian Clack said: “As a company based in Warwickshire, we are really pleased to be facilitating much-needed housing for our region alongside community facilities including a two-form primary school, public amenities, and road enhancements.”
The scheme is set to include a range of two-to-five-bedroom homes, with 30 per cent affordable, plus 5.3 hectares of open space, alongside play provision and the woodland buffer.
Intriguingly just after the long-awaited right-turn to the Redrow estate took place with a remodelling of the turn into Cawston Lane, the L&Q scheme will see a new roundabout installed at the junction, along with changes to Cawston Lane to improve things for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.