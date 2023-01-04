The corridor of concrete out of Cawston will soon be complete as plans are moving again to build on the field between Cawston Lane and Nature Trails nursery.

A view from above the Coventry Road out of Cawston looking towards the site, with Nature Trails nursery to the right, with Cawston Wood at the back, centre and off to the right.

The site off Coventry Road was given the go-ahead in 2021 but since then there has been no sign of activity on the land, with campaigners keeping a close watch to see how the plans develop, as the site runs up to the much-loved Cawston Spinney.

There has been big debates about the size of the buffer that will be agreed to protect the ancient woodland and the new scheme – for 210 homes and a new primary school – will be the first test of the borough council’s resolve to ensure the spinney is not affected by allowing building so close to it.

A statement released this week on behalf of applicant L&Q Estates confirms that background work has continued behind the scenes and on December 23, it and the council agreed on what the section 106 agreements will be – those are the payments a developer typically makes in respect of the impact of its plan on existing facilities.

A view from the back of the site towards the Coventry Road out of Cawston, with Cawston Lane coming into picture on the right and Nature Trails nursery to the left.

But though this is a step forward there is no sign of a date when work will start.

A spokesperson for the company said: “L&Q Estates is now looking for a developer for the scheme. It will then be for the developer to submit the reserved matters application.”

L&Q believes more than 300 jobs will be created in the construction phase and 60 jobs in the school, alongside more than £6.3 million in those section 106 contributions, including £1.9 million towards education.

Managing director Adrian Clack said: “As a company based in Warwickshire, we are really pleased to be facilitating much-needed housing for our region alongside community facilities including a two-form primary school, public amenities, and road enhancements.”

The scheme is set to include a range of two-to-five-bedroom homes, with 30 per cent affordable, plus 5.3 hectares of open space, alongside play provision and the woodland buffer.