Napton couple win award for campaigning and fundraising work after death of much-loved son

Andy and Lynda Eadon.

Napton couple Andy and Lynda Eadon have worked tirelessly to prevent another family suffering the heartache of losing a loved one.

They won the West Midland’s region NFU Community Farming Heroes award for their campaigning and fundraising work.

The Rt Hon Sir Jeremy Wright, Conservative MP for Kenilworth and Southam, nominated the couple for their work following their son Len’s death.

Andy Eadon with son Len.

Len took his own life on New Year’s Day and his parents are doing all they can to prevent their family tragedy happening to others.

Since January, with support from those in Warwickshire and beyond, the Stratford and South Warwickshire NFU members have raised more than £80,000 for various charities.

Lynda said: “'We have tried to make, what is essentially a very difficult subject more open to discussion and one that youngsters, in particular, recognise and are prepared to talk about.

“We want young people to recognise the signs and symptoms of someone struggling and to be able to support each other by feeling able to start a conversation.”

Vital funds have gone to PAPYRUS, The Farm Safety Foundation and The Farming Community Network.

Andy and Lynda travelled to London for the NFU awards ceremony to meet other regional winners from across the country, MPs, including Sir Jeremy, and senior union officeholders.

Sir Jeremy said: “Andy and Lynda Eadon have done remarkable work in seeking to improve support for mental health in farming following a terrible family tragedy.

“Nominating them for the NFU’s Community Farming Hero Award is a tribute to that work and to their bravery and determination, and I was glad to meet them in Parliament and discuss what can be done in the future to raise awareness.”

George Bostock, NFU Warwickshire county adviser said: “We received 115 nominations across the country who became constituency winners and these were then put forward for the regional award.

“The panels were made up of county advisers, regional directors and NFU members to determine the regional winner for each region but farmers were given the ultimate vote.