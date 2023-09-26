It will have a service where customers can talk to their own banking provider on different days of the week.

It will provide access to major banks

A new banking hub is set to open in Lutterworth.

Cash Access UK – an organisation set up by banking providers so residents can access cash – says it will be based at 19 High Street when it opens, although a date has not yet been confirmed.

The hub – which will be based at the former Lodge Farm Shop – will offer services operated by the Post Office, where customers of major banks and building societies can carry out regular cash transactions.

It will also have a service where customers can talk to their own banking provider on different days of the week.

Monday will see Barclays at the hub, while there’s Natwest on Tuesday, Santander on Wednesday, Nationwide on Thursday and Lloyds on Fridays.

Cash Access chief executive Gareth Oakley, said: “Access to cash and other vital face to face banking services is something everyone should have, so we are pleased to be able to confirm the location for Lutterworth’s Banking Hub.

“The next steps will be refitting the hub in preparation of opening very soon.”

The news has been welcomed by South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa.

He said: “The confirmation of a location for the banking hub in the centre of the community is a great step forward in securing access to vital banking services. I have no doubt this will be of great benefit to Lutterworth when it is open and look forward to being kept up to date with its progress.”