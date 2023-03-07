New figures show a big fall in fly-tipping incidents in the Rugby borough

That follows the same pattern across the West Midlands

The number of fly-tipping incidents in the Rugby borough has fallen, new figures have revealed.

That follows the same pattern across the West Midlands - according to the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), a total of 83,547 fly-tipping incidents were recorded across the region in 2021/22. This was down from 90,585 in the previous year.

In Rugby, the figures fell from 2,459 in 202/21 to 1,511 in 2021/22.

Freddie Hamilton-Russell, of rural insurance broker, Lycetts, said: “The figures are very encouraging, but it is important that landowners continue to remain vigilant if the downward trajectory is to continue.

“Making it difficult for environmental criminals to access land is one of the most effective preventative measures you can take.