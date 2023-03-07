New figures show a worrying rise in fly-tipping incidents in the Warwick district

That goes against the pattern across the West Midlands, which has seen a general fall in offences

The number of fly-tipping incidents in the Warwick district has risen, new figures have revealed.

According to the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), a total of 83,547 fly-tipping incidents were recorded across the West Midlands in 2021/22. This was down from 90,585 in the previous year.

But in the Warwick district, the number of fly-tipping incidents was 2,032 in 2021/22, up from 1,680 in 2020/21.

Freddie Hamilton-Russell, of rural insurance broker, Lycetts, said: “Making it difficult for environmental criminals to access land is one of the most effective preventative measures you can take.