New figures show a worrying rise in fly-tipping incidents in the Warwick district

The number of fly-tipping incidents in the Warwick district has risen, new figures have revealed.
That goes against the pattern across the West Midlands, which has seen a general fall in offences.
According to the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), a total of 83,547 fly-tipping incidents were recorded across the West Midlands in 2021/22. This was down from 90,585 in the previous year.
But in the Warwick district, the number of fly-tipping incidents was 2,032 in 2021/22, up from 1,680 in 2020/21.
Freddie Hamilton-Russell, of rural insurance broker, Lycetts, said: “Making it difficult for environmental criminals to access land is one of the most effective preventative measures you can take.
“Gates should be locked when not in use, fences should be in a good state of repair and hedges should be cut back to allow good visibility for property owners.”