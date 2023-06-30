A site of the proposed solar farm

A new solar farm is being planned on fields in the Rugby borough.

And the developers are launching a public consultation to get the views of nearby communities.

BSR Energy (BSR) is hoping to build the solar farm on land off Leamington Road near Princethorpe College, with an export capacity of up to 16.8MW.

"This is the equivalent energy production to powering 4,201 homes every year and would result in the reduction of 3,721 tonnes of CO2 per year being emitted into the atmosphere," said BSR.

"BSR wants to hear from the local community at an early stage to understand their views and concerns. The in-person drop-in event will provide the opportunity for the community to review the proposals in detail and speak to members of the BSR Energy team."

The drop-in event is being held at Eathorpe Village Hall on Tuesday July 4, between 3pm and 7pm. The consultation period for people to have their say on the plans will run until Sunday July 16.

Sarah Hymas, senior project manager at BSR, said: “Rugby Borough Council has declared a climate emergency, and we must act now to secure the energy independence of the United Kingdom in a green and affordable way. Solar power offers the best way forward to increase the local energy production capacity in the country and we look forward to working with the local community as we move forward with our proposals.”