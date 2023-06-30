A site of the proposed solar farm

A new solar farm is being planned on fields near Princethorpe College.

And the developers are launching a public consultation to get the views of nearby communities.

BSR Energy (BSR) is hoping to build the solar farm on land off Leamington Road near Princethorpe, with an export capacity of up to 16.8MW.

"This is the equivalent energy production to powering 4,201 homes every year and would result in the reduction of 3,721 tonnes of CO2 per year being emitted into the atmosphere," said BSR.

The drop-in event is being held at Eathorpe Village Hall on Tuesday July 4, between 3pm and 7pm. The consultation period for people to have their say on the plans will run until Sunday July 16.