New solar farm is being planned on fields near Princethorpe College

Public consultation event is being held on July 4
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Jun 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 11:59 BST
A site of the proposed solar farmA site of the proposed solar farm
A site of the proposed solar farm

A new solar farm is being planned on fields near Princethorpe College.

And the developers are launching a public consultation to get the views of nearby communities.

BSR Energy (BSR) is hoping to build the solar farm on land off Leamington Road near Princethorpe, with an export capacity of up to 16.8MW.

"This is the equivalent energy production to powering 4,201 homes every year and would result in the reduction of 3,721 tonnes of CO2 per year being emitted into the atmosphere," said BSR.

The drop-in event is being held at Eathorpe Village Hall on Tuesday July 4, between 3pm and 7pm. The consultation period for people to have their say on the plans will run until Sunday July 16.

For more information or to have your say, visit www.bsr-ashtree.co.uk, email [email protected], call 0800 058 4272 (freephone), or visit the project team in person at the drop-in event in Eathorpe.

