New website renames 5,000-home South West Rugby development as 'Homestead View'

An earlier outline of the SW Rugby plan.

A website which appears to have been set up in recent months - and is now being promoted with leaflets in Rugby - has re-branded the South West Rugby development as 'Homestead View', and lays out a series of arguments in its favour.

The 5,000-home South West Rugby development will comprise 35ha of land situated between Cawston, Bilton and Dunchurch.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was first approved as part of the borough's 12,400-home Local Plan in 2019, and has been through a series of public consultations since.

The website, which can be accessed here (www.homesteadview.co.uk) states the development, 'intends to answer the area’s growing housing needs by creating a new community in the area'.

In one section, the website argues that the development will provide 40 per cent of Rugby's new housing needs, adding that it will help to solve the lack of affordable housing in Rugby.