New website renames 5,000-home South West Rugby development as 'Homestead View'

A website which appears to have been set up in recent months - and is now being promoted with leaflets in Rugby - has re-branded the South West Rugby development as 'Homestead View', and lays out a series of arguments in its favour.
The 5,000-home South West Rugby development will comprise 35ha of land situated between Cawston, Bilton and Dunchurch.
It was first approved as part of the borough's 12,400-home Local Plan in 2019, and has been through a series of public consultations since.
The website, which can be accessed here (www.homesteadview.co.uk) states the development, 'intends to answer the area’s growing housing needs by creating a new community in the area'.
In one section, the website argues that the development will provide 40 per cent of Rugby's new housing needs, adding that it will help to solve the lack of affordable housing in Rugby.
In another section - the website explains that 30 per cent of the development will be what is considered affordable housing.