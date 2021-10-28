'Nuclear power will play a key part in our future' says Rugby MP

Mark Pawsey took part in a visit and briefing for Parliamentarians at the new Hinkley Point C nuclear power station.

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey says nuclear power will play a key part in the country's transition to a net-zero economy.

The MP made his comments after his recent visit to the site of the new nuclear power station, Hinkley Point C, as part of a Parliamentary briefing on the future of nuclear power in the UK’s energy mix.

He also visited the nearby National College for Nuclear to learn more about training for nuclear engineers.

Hinkley Point C will be the first new nuclear power station to be constructed in the UK for over 20 years and the Government hope that it will create thousands of jobs and, once completed, will provide low-carbon electricity for around six million homes.

However, there have long been huge concerns over the safety of nuclear power - and concerns remain about how to deal with nuclear waste.

On top of that, the ongoing costs for the site seem to be a lot higher than first expected.

But speaking after visiting Hinkley Point C, Mr Pawsey said: “Nuclear energy will be a key part of our transition to a net-zero economy so the progress on Hinkley Point C, which will offset 600 million tonnes of CO2 emissions over the course of its 60-year lifespan, is extremely welcome.

"The new nuclear power station is vital to provide long-term, low-carbon electricity and will also help to create the future skills needed to expand and enhance the UK’s nuclear industry.”

Addressing the concerns around nuclear power, he added: “I fully appreciate the concerns some people have regarding nuclear power, however what was clear from speaking to those building and operating the UK’s nuclear infrastructure is that safety is paramount and informs every aspect of the design and operation of all of our nuclear power stations, including at Hinkley Point C.”