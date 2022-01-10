Nuneaton and Bedworth recycling collections hit by Coventry strikes

The bitter strike by Coventry City Council bin lorry drivers is due to start again tomorrow (Tuesday) - once again affecting brown bin recycling collections in Nuneaton and Bedworth.

The fortnightly recycling collections are provided by the city council, whereas the black bin collections will continue as normal as they are done by the borough council's own teams.

The Coventry drivers, member of Unite, voted overwhelmingly for the action, the latest round of which will run from tomorrow, Tuesday to Friday of this week. Other dates have been announced for further action in batches for later this month, February and March.

As many brown bins as possible are being emptied despite the strikes and NBBC's portfolio holder for public services Cllr Sue Markham said: “I would like to apologise to all residents affected by this industrial action, and thank everyone for your patience. We know this is frustrating for everyone and we are doing all we can to encourage those involved to find a solution.

“If residents could help us by putting their brown lid bin out on the normal collection day, we will do our best to get to you. If we don’t manage to do so, please take your bin in again until your next scheduled collection day."