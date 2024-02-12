Ongoing worries with fly problems in Leamington are heard in Parliament

Leamington and Warwick MP Matt Western took the concerns of local residents to Parliament earlier this month when he questioned the Minister for Rural Affairs on the fly problem which has plagued many residents in South Leamington and Whitnash. Photo by Matt Western

Ongoing issues with flies in the Leamington area were recently brought forward in Parliament.

Earlier this month, Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western took the concerns of residents to Parliament when he questioned the Minister for Rural Affairs on the fly problem.

In the House of Commons Chamber, Mr Western asked the Minister to meet with him and the Environment Agency to get the issue resolved. The Minister agreed.

Hundreds of residents in south Leamington and Whitnash were first affected by the issue of a large number of flies in their homes last spring and are growing increasingly concerned as the season approaches again.

At its peak last year, residents reported that they were unable to eat meals without flies landing on their food, their children couldn’t sleep due to the number of flies in their rooms and that they were having to constantly clean fly faeces off surfaces and their homes.

A public meeting organised by Mr Western last September saw more than 100 residents share their frustrations about the ongoing issue.

Matt Western MP has repeatedly raised the issue with Warwick District Council and the Environment Agency, pushing for a resolution to ensure that residents do not have to live through another season dominated by flies.

Mr Western said: “I know how many residents are understandably concerned as we approach spring again.

"I will continue to press the relevant agencies and the Government to resolve this issue.