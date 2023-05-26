Opening times and closures of Warwickshire’s tips over the Bank Holiday weekend

Five of Warwickshire's tips will remain open on Bank Holiday Monday.
All recycling centres will be open as normal on Saturday and Sunday this weekend but only the larger recycling centres will also be open on Bank Holiday Monday.
Cherry Orchard, Shipston, Stockton and Wellesbourne will be closed on Bank Holiday Monday due to planning restrictions.
The sites that will be open on Bank Holiday Monday are (with :
Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “Many of us will use the opportunity of a bank holiday weekend to have a good sort out in the house or garden. As a result of this, we are expecting busy sites this weekend, so make sure to book an appointment to avoid disappointment.
“Warwickshire has made a commitment to significantly reducing its carbon footprint and the impact of recycling must not be underestimated in this challenge. If we reuse or recycle, we greatly reduce the energy used in creating new products and dramatically reduce the amount of household waste that ends up going for disposal. The battle against waste is upon us, and the front line starts right at our doorsteps and our household waste recycling centres. These centres are not simple repositories for our unwanted items; they are vital weapons in our fight for a cleaner, brighter and greener future.”