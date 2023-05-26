Opening times and closures of Warwickshire’s tips over the Bank Holiday weekend

Four tips will close on Monday but the main five will remain open

All recycling centres will be open as normal on Saturday and Sunday this weekend but only the larger recycling centres will also be open on Bank Holiday Monday.

Five of Warwickshire's tips will remain open on Bank Holiday Monday.

Cherry Orchard, Shipston, Stockton and Wellesbourne will be closed on Bank Holiday Monday due to planning restrictions.

The sites that will be open on Bank Holiday Monday are (with :

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “Many of us will use the opportunity of a bank holiday weekend to have a good sort out in the house or garden. As a result of this, we are expecting busy sites this weekend, so make sure to book an appointment to avoid disappointment.