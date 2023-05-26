Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van

Opening times and closures of Warwickshire’s tips over the Bank Holiday weekend

Four tips will close on Monday but the main five will remain open
By The Newsroom
Published 26th May 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 10:28 BST
All recycling centres will be open as normal on Saturday and Sunday this weekend but only the larger recycling centres will also be open on Bank Holiday Monday.All recycling centres will be open as normal on Saturday and Sunday this weekend but only the larger recycling centres will also be open on Bank Holiday Monday.
All recycling centres will be open as normal on Saturday and Sunday this weekend but only the larger recycling centres will also be open on Bank Holiday Monday.

Five of Warwickshire's tips will remain open on Bank Holiday Monday.

All recycling centres will be open as normal on Saturday and Sunday this weekend but only the larger recycling centres will also be open on Bank Holiday Monday.

Cherry Orchard, Shipston, Stockton and Wellesbourne will be closed on Bank Holiday Monday due to planning restrictions.

Most Popular

The sites that will be open on Bank Holiday Monday are (with :

- Princes Drive, Leamington

- Hunters Lane, Rugby

- Lower House Farm, Baddesley Ensor near Atherstone

- Burton Farm, Stratford

- Judkins, Nuneaton

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “Many of us will use the opportunity of a bank holiday weekend to have a good sort out in the house or garden. As a result of this, we are expecting busy sites this weekend, so make sure to book an appointment to avoid disappointment.

“Warwickshire has made a commitment to significantly reducing its carbon footprint and the impact of recycling must not be underestimated in this challenge. If we reuse or recycle, we greatly reduce the energy used in creating new products and dramatically reduce the amount of household waste that ends up going for disposal. The battle against waste is upon us, and the front line starts right at our doorsteps and our household waste recycling centres. These centres are not simple repositories for our unwanted items; they are vital weapons in our fight for a cleaner, brighter and greener future.”

Related topics:WarwickshireRugbyShipstonWarwickshire County Council