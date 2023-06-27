Parks in Warwick district among best in the country, according to new national study

Overall, the district came fifth in the country for cleanliness

Parks in the Warwick district are among the best in the country, according to a new national study.

Utility Bidder has analysed a range of factors including CO2 emissions, environmental expenditure, area cleanliness, park quality, ‘Britain in Bloom’ groups and ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ groups per 100,000 residents, and finally the number of recycling-related searches per 100,000 residents, to reveal the cleanest areas in the UK.

And in the category covering the best quality of greens and parks, the Warwick district - covering Warwick, Whitnash, Leamington and Kenilworth - came joint top with Durham, with a perfect score of 100 out of 100.

St. Nicholas Park in Warwick

Overall, the district came fifth in the country in the study for cleanliness with an overall score of 7.36 out of 10.

In the clean and tidy score, we finished sixth in the UK, and in the recycling category we finished fourth.

However, the district ranked did not fare well for pollution. It was ranked 59th of 67 for CO2 emissions per capita.

Utility Bidder said it used figures from Numbeo's survey to find each local authority’s ‘quality of green and parks’ score.

Councillor Will Roberts, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for neighbourhoods, said: "I’m delighted that our green spaces and parks have been recognised by this national accolade. It sits alongside multiple Green Flag awards as a further demonstration that local people and visitors to Warwick District are benefitting from green spaces of the very highest quality.

"I would like to pay tribute to the council’s green spaces team, Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, WCC Forestry and the many Friends and volunteers who come out in all weathers to assist us in maintaining and improving these wonderful places. Working alongside the facility operators (cafés, boating and amusements) and idVerde, collectively they all help to ensure these spaces continue to be rich and vibrant for everyone to enjoy and that we also help to protect our natural habitats.