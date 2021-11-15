Photos: Extinction Rebellion activists stage a 'die-in' event at Leamington, with a 'corpse' and empty shoes

Extinction Rebellion activists staged a 'die-in' at Leamington Town Hall on Saturday November 13, highlighting their disappointment at the COP26 climate change summit, which came to an end in Glasgow on the same day.

A 'corpse' covered in a shroud was accompanied by black-clad mourners and the distinctive 'Red Rebels', a troupe of silent performers wearing red dresses, who slowly walked down the Parade. A death march was beaten out on a bass drum and empty shoes symbolised the lost lives.

Placards declared that there is 'No Life on a Dead Planet' and quoted the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' stark statement that 'we're running out of time and digging our own graves', made at COP26.

A spokesperson said: 'Humanity is facing it's greatest threat from the climate emergency. This die-in marked the deaths already caused by drought, floods and famines resulting from man-made climate change, from Germany to Uganda, and those to come.

"We are running out of time to avert further disaster and Extinction Rebellion Warwick District want to highlight how far our government have fallen short of real positive action, with the continued licencing of oil drilling and subsidies for fossil fuels.

"We implore others to join us in campaigning for real action. For more information please visit our website at xrwd.earth"

1. Extinction Rebellion's 'die-in' at Leamington Town Hall The Red Rebels visit the 'corpse' and the empty shoes in Leamington. Photo: dh Photo (David Hastings) Photo Sales

2. Extinction Rebellion's 'die-in' at Leamington Town Hall The empty shoes symbolised the lost lives. Photo: dh Photo (David Hastings) Photo Sales

3. Extinction Rebellion's 'die-in' at Leamington Town Hall The Red Rebels walked slowly down the Parade in Leamington Photo: dh Photo (David Hastings) Photo Sales

4. Extinction Rebellion's 'die-in' at Leamington Town Hall The Red Rebels walked slowly down the Parade in Leamington Photo: dh Photo (David Hastings) Photo Sales