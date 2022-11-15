Photos: Over 200 people attend climate change rally in Leamington's Pump Room Gardens

The rally was organised by Warwickshire Climate Alliance and the Warwick and Leamington Labour Party on Saturday November 12, but featured talks by speakers from all four main political parties, as well as from Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, Global Justice Now, Extinction Rebellion, youth and student activists, the United Nations Association and Just Stop Oil.

The talks at the rally included a report sent by county councillor Sarah Millar, who is at the COP as one of the UK negotiators; Alan Mawer, of Global Justice Now, describing the Energy Charter Treaty under which fossil fuel companies can sue governments which attempt to limit their carbon emissions; district councillor Alan Rhead, describing the moves to ensure that all new housing in the district will be carbon neutral; Ed Green, of Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, reminding us that for seven years no-one in Warwickshire has seen an adder or heard a nightingale sing, and that nature’s recovery is the only way to solve the climate and ecological emergency. There was also music from the Tipper Trio and Coventry and Warwickshire Sing for Change.