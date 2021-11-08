Photos: Protesters hold rally in Leamington as part of a Global Day of Action for Climate Justice

Crowds gathered in Leamington at the weekend as part of a Global Day of Action for Climate Justice Rally.

This rally on Saturday (November 6) coincided with the COP 26 Conference, where governments are coming together in Glasgow to respond to the climate crisis.

There were talks from councillors and environmental organisations and charities, as well as Matt Western, MP for Warwick and Leamington.

Here are some photos from the event, taken by David Hasting of dh photo.

