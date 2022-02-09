Poor public transport is leading some Leamington residents to shop in Kenilworth instead, says councillor

One councillor said that some residents in parts of Leamington feel as though they are the forgotten people due to the poor state of public transport.

That was the message from one councillor who told this week’s full council meeting of Warwickshire County Council that a better sustainable transport plan was needed.

Cllr Sarah Boad (Lib Dem, Leamington North) was speaking during a debate on the new Council Plan which was approved by councillors.

She said: “Leamington is where I know best and we currently have a situation where those of us in the North East feel like the forgotten people because we have to get through the town centre to go shopping. All the supermarkets are south of the river.

“People in North Leamington are going to Kenilworth now because it is quicker and easier.

“We are creating a perfect storm of isolation. To get people out of their cars you need a good, reliable regular bus service and that’s not what we’ve got.

“To me a bus service is the key to sustainable town centres, improving climate change and the rest of it.

“To me, replacing a diesel or petrol car with an electric one is still a car. We need to be reducing the miles people travel and we need to be getting people to travel actively either on buses or walking and cycling. I feel as though that’s not quite joined up in here [the Council Plan] - we need to change the way that people live. I know it’s hard but I think it can be done.”

Her comments prompted a response from Cllr Adrian Warwick (Con, Fosse) who argued that rather than giving up their cars, people just needed to use them less.

He said: “This county has a proud motoring heritage and the automotive sector makes a huge impact on our economy.

“That freedom, particularly in the rural areas, that the ownership of a vehicle affords and the contribution that the automotive industry makes to the economy of Warwickshire is important.